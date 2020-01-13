LOU Crime & Emergency Reports for Jan. 10-15, 2020

The following reports were made Jan. 10-12, 2019, by city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.
Oxford Police Department issued 34 tickets, investigated 10 wrecks and the following reports:
1 911 hang-up
20 alarms
2 burglary
2 civil matters
1 code enforcement violation
1 credit card fraud
1 defrauding the innkeeper
3 disturbing the peace complaints
2 domestic disturbances
1 domestic violence with simple assault
2 harassment complaints
5 improper parking complaints
1 larceny
3 lost property reports
2 open door
2 other agency assists
2 shoplifting reports
10 suspicious activities
8 suspicious people
1 suspicious vehicle
3 trespassing complaints
5 vehicle searches
4 welfare checks
OPD made the following arrests:
1 DUI and expired tag
1 DUI and possession of a schedule 1 drug
1 DUI, disorderly conduct, careless driving, no driver’s license and no insurance
1 minor in possession of alcohol
1 driver’s license, no insurance and careless driving
1 public drunk
1 public drunk, carrying a concealed weapon and exhibiting a weapon
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 2 drug, driving suspended driver’s license, one headlight
1 shoplifting
1 simple assault
3 for trespassing
1 warrant served
Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated five wrecks and the following reports:
9 agency assists
6 alarms
1 animal complaint
2 civil matters
1 death
6 disturbances
1 follow up
1 information
2 noise complaints
1 petit larceny
1 reckless driving
2 road obstructions
1 scam
8 service calls
1 suspicious activity
2 suspicious persons
1 suspicious vehicle
7 transports
1 trespassing
1 vandalism
4 welfare concerns
2 unwanted subjects
8 service process
Deputies made the following arrests:
1 possession of paraphernalia
1 writ to take custody
University Police Department reports are unavailable while website is down.
Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:
1/08 – 2:50 p.m. – Kappa Alpha house – hall by house mother – workers activated the smoke detector
1/09 – 12:39 p.m. – 323 Hayat Loop – 1-week old baby difficulty breathing – baby was fine and mom refused EMS
1/09 – 11:32 p.m. – The Domain – possible allergic reaction – EMS already on scene
1/10 – 5:33 a.m. – Scarlet Cove area – someone burning trash – extinguished the fire
1/10 – 2:51 p.m. – Bramlett Elementary – fire alarm malfunction
1/11 – 5:20 a.m. – 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle – gas yard light broke off – checked for gas leak – turned gas off to the light
1/11 – 3:03 a.m. – Thacker Loop area – small fire on the power line right-of-way – extinguished the fire
1/12 – 2:39 p.m. – Oxford Health and Rehab – a resident pulled a fire alarm