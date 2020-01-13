LOU Crime & Emergency Reports for Jan. 10-15, 2020

The following reports were made Jan. 10-12, 2019, by city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.

Oxford Police Department issued 34 tickets, investigated 10 wrecks and the following reports:

1 911 hang-up

20 alarms

2 burglary

2 civil matters

1 code enforcement violation

1 credit card fraud

1 defrauding the innkeeper

3 disturbing the peace complaints

2 domestic disturbances

1 domestic violence with simple assault

2 harassment complaints

5 improper parking complaints

1 larceny

3 lost property reports

2 open door

2 other agency assists

2 shoplifting reports

10 suspicious activities

8 suspicious people

1 suspicious vehicle

3 trespassing complaints

5 vehicle searches

4 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

1 DUI and expired tag

1 DUI and possession of a schedule 1 drug

1 DUI, disorderly conduct, careless driving, no driver’s license and no insurance

1 minor in possession of alcohol

1 driver’s license, no insurance and careless driving

1 public drunk

1 public drunk, carrying a concealed weapon and exhibiting a weapon

1 possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 2 drug, driving suspended driver’s license, one headlight

1 shoplifting

1 simple assault

3 for trespassing

1 warrant served

Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated five wrecks and the following reports:

9 agency assists

6 alarms

1 animal complaint

2 civil matters

1 death

6 disturbances

1 follow up

1 information

2 noise complaints

1 petit larceny

1 reckless driving

2 road obstructions

1 scam

8 service calls

1 suspicious activity

2 suspicious persons

1 suspicious vehicle

7 transports

1 trespassing

1 vandalism

4 welfare concerns

2 unwanted subjects

8 service process

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 possession of paraphernalia

1 writ to take custody

University Police Department reports are unavailable while website is down.

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

1/08 – 2:50 p.m. – Kappa Alpha house – hall by house mother – workers activated the smoke detector

1/09 – 12:39 p.m. – 323 Hayat Loop – 1-week old baby difficulty breathing – baby was fine and mom refused EMS

1/09 – 11:32 p.m. – The Domain – possible allergic reaction – EMS already on scene

1/10 – 5:33 a.m. – Scarlet Cove area – someone burning trash – extinguished the fire

1/10 – 2:51 p.m. – Bramlett Elementary – fire alarm malfunction

1/11 – 5:20 a.m. – 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle – gas yard light broke off – checked for gas leak – turned gas off to the light

1/11 – 3:03 a.m. – Thacker Loop area – small fire on the power line right-of-way – extinguished the fire

1/12 – 2:39 p.m. – Oxford Health and Rehab – a resident pulled a fire alarm