Daughter Establishes Pierce Memorial Scholarship for Mom

Bettie Pierce often told her daughter Susan that when you are given a gift, you should return the kindness, and the spirit of the gift.

University of Mississippi alumna Susan Pierce, of Mandeville, Louisiana, is following that advice by creating the Bettie C. Pierce Memorial Scholarship Endowment at UM. The new scholarship memorializes her mother and pays forward the gift of scholarship she received as an Ole Miss student.

“When you stand in front of the Lyceum and look down the line, you see that it is a path to the future,” Pierce said. “I want to support Ole Miss students preparing to be our future.”

The scholarship will assist entering freshmen from Newton County and has guidelines similar to the scholarship Pierce received as a student from the Otho R. and Emily K. Smith family.

“It really meant so much to me that someone thought enough about education to support me in such a way,” said Pierce, who believes in public education to strengthen the state’s economy and the academic foundation students receive at Newton High School.

“Hopefully, more of the young people from Newton County will have the opportunity to continue their education at Ole Miss through scholarships like this one, and when they graduate that there will be jobs for them in Mississippi.”

Gifts such as Pierce’s greatly benefit the university and state, said Noel Wilkin, UM provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

“We are extremely grateful to Susan for her continued support of the University of Mississippi and especially for her longtime support of the Patterson School of Accountancy,” Wilkin said. “Her dedication to giving back to her hometown community will ensure future Ole Miss students have the financial support needed to achieve their educational goals.”

Pierce, daughter of a dairy farmer from Newton County, learned the value of service to others from both her father, Bonnie, and mother, Bettie, at an early age. The family routinely offered extra food from their garden to others in the community. Offering a helping hand to others was taught from an early age, as was kindness.

“My mother was very kind and always talked to strangers,” Pierce recalled. “She often said that even though she did not know them or their daily struggles, it never hurt to be kind.”

Her mother had planned on attending nursing school; however, she was unable to so – increasing her resolve in later years for her children to have opportunities to pursue higher education. Thanks to her determination, Pierce was awarded the Smith Scholarship, which provided $500 a year, an amount that covered tuition and books.

In 1979, Pierce graduated with a degree in business administration, being part of the last class to study accounting in the Ole Miss School of Business Administration before the university established a separate accountancy school.

Pierce credits Carl Nabors – the former chair of the accounting department and later acting dean of the School of Business Administration – for her first job at Arthur Andersen in New Orleans. For the past 20 years, she’s been with Entergy Corp. and serves as a senior tax adviser.

To support the Bettie C. Pierce Memorial Scholarship Endowment, individuals and organizations can mail a check, with the endowment’s name in the memo line, to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655; or visit https://give.olemiss.edu.

For more information, contact Denson Hollis, executive director of development, at 662-915-5092 or at dhollis@olemiss.edu.

By Mary Stanton Knight

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).