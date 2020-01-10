Two Charged With Illegal Firearm Possession in Unrelated Incidents

The Oxford Police Department recently arrested two north Mississippi men for firearm related offenses.

Rodney Pegues

On Sunday, Jan. 5, OPD stopped a driver on Highway 6 for wearing no seatbelt. Officers found the driver, Rodney Pegues, 35, of Oxford, in possession of a stolen firearm and booked him into the Lafayette County Detention Center. A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge gave him a bond of $2,500.

OPD received a 911 call Saturday, Jan. 4 regarding a careless driver on Hwy 30. As an officer located and tried to pull over the vehicle, a chase ensued. The chase ended when the driver, Jonathan Johnson, 36, of Tupelo, got stuck after driving off the road and into the grass. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended and it was discovered he was a convicted felon. When the police searched his car, they found he was illegally in possession of a firearm.

Jonathan Johnson

Johnson was transported to Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, running a stop sign, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Once at the jail officers discovered that he had a warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Johnson was given a bond of $5,000 by a Justice Court Judge but was held due to the MDOC warrant.

