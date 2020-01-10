Two Charged With Illegal Firearm Possession in Unrelated Incidents

The Oxford Police Department recently arrested two north Mississippi men for firearm related offenses.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, OPD stopped a driver on Highway 6 for wearing no seatbelt. Officers found the driver, Rodney Pegues, 35, of Oxford, in possession of a stolen firearm and booked him into the Lafayette County Detention Center. A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge gave him a bond of $2,500.

OPD received a 911 call Saturday, Jan. 4 regarding a careless driver on Hwy 30. As an officer located and tried to pull over the vehicle, a chase ensued. The chase ended when the driver, Jonathan Johnson, 36, of Tupelo, got stuck after driving off the road and into the grass. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended and it was discovered he was a convicted felon. When the police searched his car, they found he was illegally in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was transported to Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, running a stop sign, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Once at the jail officers discovered that he had a warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Johnson was given a bond of $5,000 by a Justice Court Judge but was held due to the MDOC warrant.

Hottytoddy.com Staff Report