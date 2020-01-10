Public Relations Figure Harold Burson Dies at 98

Harold Burson, a veteran of World War II, a graduate of the University of Mississippi, founder of Burson-Marsteller, friend and colleague to many, husband to Bette Ann and father to Scott and Mark has passed away at the age of 98. The family made the announcement today in Memphis, TN.

“Our family is saddened by the loss of our beloved father. We grieve and mourn his passing. And yet our spirits are lifted by the belief that he is now “gathered” with his loving wife and faithful companion of 63 years – Bette Ann. We pray they will now rest together for all of eternity,” the family said in a released statement.

Memorial services will be held in New York City and at the University of Mississippi. He will be entombed in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those wanting to celebrate their father’s life and to ensure the lessons he taught us all live on to make a donation to the Harold Burson Legacy Scholarship Fund at the School of Journalism and New Media at the University of Mississippi.

Friends, colleagues and Burson-Persons all over the world are invited to leave a comment, an anecdote or a note of remembrance at the following email: mmburson99@gmail.com.

For further information, contact: Mark Burson, Instructional Assistant Professor, University of Mississippi, School of Journalism and New Media, mmburson@olemiss.edu; 805/390-1767.

Staff Report