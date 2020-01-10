OPD: Woman Poses as Cop to Scam; Man Charged with Liquor Store Burglary

The Oxford Police Department arrested two local residents for crimes of theft in unrelated cases.

In one case, a local woman posed as a police officer to allegedly rent a fake apartment to a man.

On Dec. 31, OPD took a walk-in report from a man who claimed that Shanterica Gillard, 22, of Oxford falsely advertised an apartment for sublease. The victim made arrangements with Gillard and paid $805 for the deposit and rent. Gillard took the money and allegedly told the victim he had been scammed.

In a recorded conversation, Gillard falsely identified herself as an employee with OPD.

An arrest warrant was issued for felony false pretenses, conspiracy to commit a crime and impersonating a police officer. On Jan. 5, 2020, she was arrested and booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center. She was given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge.

Liquor Store Burglary

On Jan. 8, 2020, officers responded to PJ’s Wine and Liquor for the front glass door being shattered. Through an investigation, it was determined the suspect had entered the business twice and took approximately $700 worth of alcohol.

Through video surveillance and eyewitnesses, the suspect was identified as Clarence Sanders Jr., 48, of Abbeville. An arrest warrant was issued for Sanders.

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department were able to locate Sanders at his home in Abbeville and took him into custody. He was transported to Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with two counts of commercial burglary-forced entry.

Sanders was given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge.

Hottytoddy.com staff report