Mississippi State Hires Mike Leach as Next Head Coach

Mississippi State announced Thursday they have named Mike Leach as the Bulldogs new head coach.

Mike Leach at a Washington State press conference. Image from Washington State’s YouTube.

Leach is headed to Starkville after seven seasons with the Washington State Cougars. During his tenure at the helm of the Cougars, his teams have a 55-47 overall record with six bowl appearances. Last season, Washington State finished with a 6-7 record and 3-6 mark in the Pac-12.

College football reporter Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports tweeted out the news of Leach heading to Mississippi State.

Leach replaces head coach Joe Moorehead who was let go after two seasons with the Bulldogs in which they went 14-12 in his tenure with the program.

More information to follow on the hire.

