Lafayette County School Board Names Teachers, Admins of the Year

The Lafayette County School Board made its annual announcement of teachers and administrators of the year at their monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 6. Adam Pugh, superintendent of Lafayette County Schools, presented the awards.

Each member of personnel was recognized for his and her hard work and service to the respective county schools.

“We appreciate all the hard work that you all put into your jobs,” said Judith Thompson, member of the Lafayette County School board.

The district teacher of the year is selected by reviewing one-page essays submitted by teachers that attest to the hard work and perseverance by fellow teachers.

This year, Pugh said he sat down with members of the board to decide there would be co-teachers of the year.

“It was extremely difficult this year. All of you did an outstanding job,” Pugh said.

This year’s district teacher of the year selection was a little unique in that two were selected. The district co-teachers of the year are husband and wife, Nick and Stacey Raspo.

Full list of teachers and administrators of the year:

Lafayette Elementary — Kelley Hunter

Upper Elementary — Nicholas Raspo

Lafayette Middle School — Heather Bynum

Lafayette High School — Stacey Raspo

School of Applied Technology — Perry McCormick

District Co-Teacher of the Year — Nick Raspo and Stacey Raspo

Administrator of the Year — Paula Gibbs

Hottytoddy.com Staff Report