Lafayette Co. Sheriff Department Makes Two Aggravated Assault Arrests

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men for aggravated assault in unrelated cases recently.

According to reports, on Jan. 3, investigators with the Sheriff’s Department investigated a domestic incident that allegedly occurred the previous morning.

Investigator arrested Keyon Willingham, 26, of Oxford, and charged him with domestic violence with aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

***

On Tuesday, investigators took a report for aggravated assault.

After an investigation, Billy Renard Williams, 59, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged for aggravated assault. He was allegedly involved in an altercation which led to someone being struck with an object.

He was taken to the Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Hottytoddy.com staff report