Kinne, Theesfeld Receive Continuances for Trials

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Murder suspects Matthew Kinne and Brandon Theefeld were both granted continuances for their trials Monday during the first day of the court term.

Matthew Kinne was arrested and charged with capital murder in May for the death of his alleged mistress, Dominique “Lucy” Clayton. Kinne was a married Oxford police officer at the time of the murder.

Kinne has been held on no bond since his arrest on May 21. He is currently being held at the Union County Jail.

Clayton, 32, was found dead on May 19 in her Brittany Woods home by her young son.

Friends and family said Kinne, who is married, was having an affair with Clayton.

OPD contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to take the lead on the homicide case.

Brandon Theesfeld was indicted by the August grand jury for capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Ole Miss student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.

Theesfeld’s first appearance hearing in August, Judge Andrew Howorth approved a request that a bond hearing for Theesfeld be postponed while he underwent a psychiatric evaluation. He remains in custody.

Kostial’s body was found near Sardis Lake in Harmontown on July 21 near Sardis Lake.

Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested and charged with her murder on July 23.

Both men are facing the death penalty if convicted.

The next court term is in April.