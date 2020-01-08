Aldermen Proclaim Jan. 18 as Edward Aschoff Day

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Oxford Board of Aldermen proclaimed Jan. 18, 2020, as Edward Aschoff Day, during their regular meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill read a lengthy proclamation in honor of Aschoff. The day was chosen to coincide with a celebration of life planned for Jan. 18 at The Lyric Oxford.

Aschoff died on Christmas Eve from pneumonia, a possible complication from a rare immune system disease. He died on his 34th birthday.

Aschoff, an Oxford native, joined ESPN in 2011 as an ESPN.com SEC blogger. In 2017, he took on a more expanded role with ESPN that including television.

He attended the University of Florida from 2004-08 and received a B.S. in journalism. Prior to his stint at ESPN, he served as a beat reporter for UF football, basketball and baseball from 2007-2011 for the Gainesville Sun / GatorSports.com. Aschoff covered all 14 schools in the conference during his tenure.

His fiancé Katy Berteau wrote on social media after Aschoff’s death that doctors performed bone marrow and lung biopsies and started him on treatment for a presumed diagnosis of HLH, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, a rare immune system disease.