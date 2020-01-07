Ole Miss’ Benito Jones Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss’ Benito Jones is headed to Mobile, Alabama to take part in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 25.

Jones wrapped up his senior season for the Rebels, playing in all 12 games with 10 starts. The defensive lineman leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally with 23 defensive stops at nose tackle.

The Waynesbro, Mississippi native ended his career for the red and blue tied 10th in the conference for tackles for loss (10.0) and No. 12 in sacks (5.5). He was an anchor in the middle for an Ole Miss defensive unit that helped limit three straight opponents to under 70 yards rushing for the first time in 20 seasons.

At the end of his collegiate career, Jones was ninth all-time in yards for loss (31.0) in 48 career games played.

In the coming weeks, the top 110 seniors and fourth-year junior graduates in the nation will form the rosters for the North and South squads. They will begin practices on Jan. 21 and play the 71st Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl game on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

The Senior Bowl is the nation’s most unique football game and football’s premier senior showcase event. Now in its 71st season, the event annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.

