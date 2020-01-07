Lafayette County Supervisors Kick Off New Year With Appointments

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A new year brought few changes to Lafayette County leadership after the Board of Supervisors re-appointed several non-elected county officials Monday night during the first meeting of the year.

Two new faces sat on the Board, however, with District 1 Supervisor Brent Larson and District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie joining the three veteran supervisors – Chad McLarty, Mike Roberts and David Rikard – for the first time since being elected in November.

The board meets twice a month at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on the Square. On the first Monday of the month, the board meets at 5 a.m. On the third Monday of the month, the board was meeting at 8 a.m.; however, on Monday, the Board changed the time to 9 a.m. for the third Monday meeting.

The board also approved raises for several elected positions, including supervisors. The salary is set by the State Legislature, although the Board of Supervisors is required to “approve” the salaries. The salary for supervisors, the county attorney, county prosecutor and Justice Court judges was raised from $44,700 to $46,041.

District 5 Supervisor Mike Roberts was elected to be the board president and District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty will be the vice president.

The Board tabled making appointments to the Lafayette County Planning Commission until their next meeting to give them more time to meet with possible candidates.

Also during the meeting, Roberts read a resolution in honor of former Interim Sheriff John Hill who served as sheriff for more than a year after the death of F.D. “Buddy” East. Hill retired as of Dec. 30 from the sheriff’s department. East’s son, Joey East was elected to serve as sheriff. Hill did not run in the election.

The board appointed Chris Smith as interim constable. Constable Jody Mayfield retired at the end of December. A special election will be held in November. The board voted 4 to 1 with McLarty being the dissenting vote.

Serving for at least another four years are: