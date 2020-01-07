Abbeville Man Charged for Making Terroristic Threats Against Oasis Church

An Abbeville man was arrested recently for allegedly making threats against an Oxford church on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, investigators took a report from the Oasis Church on Dec. 31 in reference to a man who was causing a disturbance and allegedly cursing and making threats toward church personnel and its congregation while service was going on.

An investigation was conducted and the man was identified as Joe Cheney 53, of Abbeville.

Cheney was arrested on Jan. 3 at his residence without incident. He was charged with making terroristic threats and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was given a $10,000 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report