Reward Offered for Info Leading to Arrest of Escaped Inmate

Mississippi Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmate, Dillion Dewayne Williams.

Another inmate, David May, 42, escaped with Williams and was captured Sunday.

The two were discovered missing from Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman during an emergency inmate count around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Days earlier, deadly violence had erupted at prisons across the state, including Parchman.

Five Mississippi inmates have been killed within a week across the state.

State Department of Corrections officials put prisons on lockdown when an inmate was killed and two were injured in a “major disturbance” at South Mississippi Correctional Institution on Dec. 29.

The violence continued in the days ahead, leading to three deaths at Parchman and one death at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility. An unknown number of inmates have been injured.

If you have information about the location of Williams, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

Hottytoddy.com staff report