Indoor Yard Sale Returns Saturday to Oxford Conference Center

The Oxford Indoor Yard Sale returns this Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults and children ages 12 and under are admitted for free. The Oxford Conference Center is located at 102 Ed Perry Blvd., off of Sisk Ave.

Shoppers can browse some 40 booths featuring a wide array of items including children’s and adult clothes, toys, books, electronics, home furniture and furnishings, small appliances, hundreds of vinyl records and much more.

Oxford Conference Center event manager Micah Quinn says the event celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and has grown each year.

“Everybody loves a good bargain and this event provides that as well as a chance for people to clean out their closets and get rid of some things they no longer need,” she said. “Last year we had over 1,000 people come through the doors.”

Applications for booths are offered in early fall each year and this year’s event sold out in less than a week. This year, applications for the 2021 Yard Sale will be available Oct. 1 and will be on a first-come basis.

Hayden Guest, director of the Oxford Conference Center, says the annual event has become popular with shoppers and conference center personnel alike.

“Even if you don’t come looking for something specific, it’s hard to leave empty-handed. Last year I walked away with a vintage alabaster lamp that I bought for $5,” she said.

Shopper Paul Ogren said he not only enjoys the bargains but also the social aspects of the event.

“It’s a clean, comfortable setting, well organized with a large crowd of willing buyers. You can see neighbors and friends in a relaxed atmosphere,” he said.

For booth vendors, unsold items don’t have to be packed up and taken back home. All unsold items are donated to AMVETS, a national service foundation that provides support to military veterans through various programs and services.

More information on the Indoor Yard Sale is available by contacting the Oxford Conference Center at 662- 232-2367.

Press release courtesy of Oxford Conference Center