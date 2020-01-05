Rebels Fall to Ranked Wichita State in First Game of 2020

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fell to No. 23 Wichita State 74-54 on the road Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss (9-4) had a four-game winning streak come to an end to open the new calendar year. The Rebels were led on the court by Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy who both scored 12 points apiece in the contest.

Sy was masterful on the defensive side of the court as he recorded a career-high three blocks while Shuler added two steals to the stats line.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad got to the charity line 23 times and knocked down 18 attempts.

Wichita State (13-1) was led by Erik Stevenson who got hot and added 29 points to the stats column.

Early in the first half, Ole Miss trailed the Shockers 19-15 before the Rebels went on a five-minute scoring drought that led to a 14-point run. Stevenson scored seven of his 29 in that span.

Senior Breein Tyree and sophomore Blake Hinson got into foul trouble early, but KJ Buffen was the only player to foul out.

The Rebels were held to only 22.2 percent from beyond the arc and to only 30. 8 percent from the floor. Wichita State had trouble against Ole Miss’ defense as the hit 47.9 percent from the field.

Ole Miss steps into conference action for the first time on Tuesday as the travel to Texas to take on Texas A&M. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

