Oxford, Lafayette Schools to Participate in MS Reads One Book

Beginning next week, Pre-K through third-grade students in the Oxford and Lafayette County school districts will be embarking on a special project, called Mississippi Reads One Book, that will have all Mississippi students reading the same book at the same time.

Every family will receive a copy of Betty G. Birney’s, “The World According to the Humphrey,” and be asked to read it at home using the calendar provided. This special project is sponsored by L.O.U. Reads under the direction of Tamara Hillmer, director of Early Childhood and Reading Development.

“Reading aloud at home is valuable because it better prepares children to be an effective reader; however, it is also a fun, worthwhile family activity,” Hillmer said. “With the MS Reads One Book program, we aim to build a community of readers. Everyone – students, parents, teachers, and administrative staff, will be participating.”

Each child will receive his/her copy of “The World According to Humphrey” at his/her school on Friday, Jan. 10. When the book comes home, parents are asked to follow the reading schedule outlined on the calendar. Parents/Guardians are asked to read a chapter a night- that’s about 15-20 minutes per night. At school, trivia questions will be asked, and students will complete fun activities and chapter discussions.

MS Reads One Book is a novel program where children at different grade levels will all be listening to the same book.

“Strange or daring as that may seem, it actually makes educational sense,” Hillmer said. “Reading professionals recommend reading material out loud that is beyond a child’s own reading level. We also believe that you can and should continue reading chapter books with your older children, even when they are able to read by themselves.”

The book title was chosen because it can be understood and enjoyed by younger students, and also still captivate and stimulate older readers.

For more information on the MS Reads One Book program, visit readtothem.org/mississippi.

Courtesy of L.O.U. Reads