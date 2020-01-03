Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Joe Moorhead

By Adam Brown

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have decided to part ways with head football coach Joe Moorhead. The announcement came early Friday morning.

During Moorhead’s tenure with the program he lead the Bulldogs to a 14-12 overall mark and a 7-9 record in the SEC.

Mississippi State’s athletic director John Cohen said in a statement released by the university that administration decided a change was needed:

“In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university,” Cohen said. “I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish Joe and his family success in the future.”

“It is clear the time has come to change the leadership of our football program,” Keenum said. “Coach Moorhead is a good man, and I have nothing but respect for him. I sincerely wish the very best for him and his wonderful family.”

The Bulldogs ended the 2019 season with a 6-7 record after a 38-28 loss to the Louisville Cardinals in the Music City Bowl.

Cohen said he will do a national search for the next head coach. Until the next coach is named, Tony Hughes will serve as the interim.

