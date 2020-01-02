Two Charged With Burglary of Pickup, ATV and More

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing several items including two ATVs.

On Dec. 26, 2019, deputies responded to 181 CR 317 for a house burglary. The victims told detectives that several items were taken from the home, including a Ford F250 pickup and two ATV side-by-sides.

On Dec. 31, detectives arrested Misty Oliphant of Water Valley and Austin Vance of Grenada and charged them with burglary and grand theft.

Oliphant and Vance are both being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center pending first-appearance bond hearings.

More arrests are possible.