Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Opens SEC Play Against UGA

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hotttoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team open’s the new calendar year and conference slate as they play host to the Georgia Lady Bulldogs this evening inside the Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (7-6, 0-0) steps into league play coming off of a 93-66 win over Alabama State on Dec. 28. The Rebels had six different players to tally double figures in the contest. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad was led by Deja Cage with 20 points.

“We needed a night like this,” said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “We needed to be able to score and get out in transition and see what it felt like to play a fun brand of basketball again, especially with the bear of the SEC that we’re getting ready to go into.”

Senior Torri Lewis has been a spark from beyond the arc in the last three games as she has drained at least three trays. Lewis reached this mark with the number of three’s in a contest in 30 career games.

Georgia (9-4, 0-0) rolls into Oxford after a 67-50 win over East Carolina on Sunday. The Lady Bulldogs had four different players score double figures in the game, which was led by Jenna Staiti with 14 points.

Staiti enters averaging double digits every night she steps on the court along with teammates Gabby Connally (13.5 ppg) and Maya Caldwell (10.1 ppg).

Georgia has an RPI of 57 with an offense that is shooting .413 and allowing their opponents to hit at a .363 mark on the campaign. They are out-rebounding opponents by an average of 40.2-35.8 per game.

This will be the 49th all-time meeting between the two programs. Georgia has won the last two matchups and leads the series 35-13 over Ole Miss. The Rebels defeated the Lady Bulldogs 69-62 (2017) in Oxford.

Fans can listen to all the action on the Ole Miss radio or watch the game on SEC Network +.

