Memorial, Celebration of Life Set for Beloved ESPN Reporter

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

A sports reporter’s objective is to paint a vivid picture of an event, being told in a way that the captive audience can experience it as if they were there. For Oxford native Edward Aschoff, this was evident through his passion and love of sports he showed throughout his career. He passed away on Christmas Eve—his 34th birthday.

Aschoff’s bright career with ESPN was flourishing when he caught pneumonia on Nov. 30 while he covered the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, which was a bucket-list game for him to attend.

His fiancé Katy Berteau wrote on social media at the end of last week detailing his diagnosis: “they did a bone marrow and lung biopsies on Aschoff and started him on treatment for a presumed diagnosis of HLH, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, a rare immune system disease.”

Retired Oxford assistant band director Jeff Young, now a bus driver for Cline buses, saw Aschoff last spring as he returned home to cover a basketball game at the Pavilion.

“I was staying with the team and Edward was staying in the same hotel,” Young said. “We didn’t have much time but we caught up in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott Oxford. He had just moved to Los Angels after being in Atlanta.”

At an early age, Aschoff had a dream of becoming a sports writer. During his time with the marching band, Young had his students write down what they wanted to be when they grew up so he could get to know them better.

“Edward wrote that he wanted to be a sportswriter,” Young said. “I was so proud to see him accomplish that dream.”

Sadly, Aschoff’s dream career was cut short. His presence and charismatic personality will be missed.

A memorial is set for Aschoff on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, then on Jan. 18 a celebration of life will be held at The Lyric in Oxford.

