The first baby of 2020 was born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi on Wednesday morning.

Latricia Holland and Pierre Cosby welcomed their son, Karsen, at 11:33 a.m. on Jan. 1.

He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long and was delivered by Dr. Sam Cole.

The couple received a gift from the hospital for being the first baby born in 2020.

Hottytoddy.com staff report