Woman Charged With Stealing Phone, Credit Card at Church

The Oxford Police Department arrested a woman Monday after she allegedly stole a cell phone and credit card from someone while they were in church.

On Dec. 14, OPD took a report from a victim who claimed their cell phone and credit card were stolen while they were at church. The victim said they learned their credit card was stolen when they started receiving emails about their card being used multiple times online.

Investigators arrested Amy Dornbusch, 41, of Oxford was the suspect who allegedly stole the items and used the card.

Dornbusch was arrested on Monday, Dec. 30 with the help of Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was charged with credit card fraud and identity theft. She was given a $2,500 bond by a Justice Court Judge.