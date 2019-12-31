Three Men Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Gun Store

Three men were arrested recently for attempting to break into TGC Outdoors, a gun store and outdoor shooting range.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, deputies responded to TGC Outdoors near Abbeville for an attempted commercial burglary.

Investigators arrested Jabradon Wright, Quintin Porter and Jevonteze Johnson and charged them with attempted commercial burglary. They were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on bonds of $10,000 each.

Hottytoddy.com staff report