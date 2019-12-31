More Lafayette County Elected Officials Take Oaths of Office

1 of 8
Judge Little also swore in the Justice Court clerks and deputy clerks. They are not elected positions. From left, Sherrita Harris, Mary Ann Pettis, Eulana Beavers, Laci Frye, Jill Carwyle and Judge Larry Little. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg.
Lafayette County Justice Court Judges take their oaths. From left, Judge Mikey Avent, Judge Carolyn Bell, Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty and Chancery Judge Larry Little. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg.
Constables Greg Pettis, left, and Jack Theobald, center, are sworn in by Judge Larry Little. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg
District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie is sworn into office by Chancery Court Judge Larry Little. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg
Lafayette County Constables Greg Pettis and Jack Theobald, left, and Justice Court Judges Mikey Avent and Carolyn Bell bow their heads during a prayer to close the ceremony. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg
Justice Court Judge Carolyn Bell, left, watches Chancery Court Judge Larry Little sign her Oath of Office certificate while newly elected District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie waits to have his signed. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg
Justice Court Judges Johnny Wayne McLarty, Carolyn Bell, Mickey Avent and Chancery Judge Larry Little. Photo provided.
From left, Sherrita Harris, Mary Ann Pettis, Eulana Beavers, Laci Frye, Jill Carwyle and Judge Larry Little. Photo provided

Several more Lafayette County officials were sworn into office Tuesday, ending three days of Oath of Office ceremonies.

Lafayette County Chancery Judge Larry Little sworn in newly elected District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie; Justice Court Judges (all returning incumbents) Judge Mickey Avent, Judge Carolyn Bell and Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty; Constables Greg Pettis and Jack Theobald; and Chancery Court clerks and deputy clerks.

The ceremony was held in the new Lafayette County Judicial Building in the Business Complex off F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway (County Road 406).

Newly elected Sheriff Joey East, Supervisors Chad McLarty, Mike Roberts, Brent Larson, David Rickard, Coroner Rocky Kennedy, Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby and other county officials were sworn in on Friday and Monday.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.