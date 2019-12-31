More Lafayette County Elected Officials Take Oaths of Office

1 of 8

Several more Lafayette County officials were sworn into office Tuesday, ending three days of Oath of Office ceremonies.

Lafayette County Chancery Judge Larry Little sworn in newly elected District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie; Justice Court Judges (all returning incumbents) Judge Mickey Avent, Judge Carolyn Bell and Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty; Constables Greg Pettis and Jack Theobald; and Chancery Court clerks and deputy clerks.

The ceremony was held in the new Lafayette County Judicial Building in the Business Complex off F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway (County Road 406).

Newly elected Sheriff Joey East, Supervisors Chad McLarty, Mike Roberts, Brent Larson, David Rickard, Coroner Rocky Kennedy, Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby and other county officials were sworn in on Friday and Monday.