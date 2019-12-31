College Musician Wants to Thrill Audience with ‘Authentic’ Experience

By McKinley Booth

Hottytoddy.com intern

lmbooth@go.olemiss.edu

On the evening of Feb. 22, 2018, everything changed for Memphis native Bedon Lancaster. What seemed like a typical night for most at Oxford’s local bar Proud Larry’s was a monumental stepping stone for a young Ole Miss student’s music career. It was the first time the college sophomore, better known as “Bedon,” had ever performed as his own band.

Despite it being Bedon’s first performance as his own brand, the show was nothing short of a success and sold out on the Square.

As he reaches the end of his college career, Bedon, and integrated marketing communications major, has transitioned from being a college town musical success into a national performer. This past summer Bedon played 14 shows in metropolitan cities like Athens, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit and many more, all within a short time span of just two and a half weeks. After 5,000 miles of driving, Bedon returned to Oxford this fall to continue his college education and further his music career.

Bedon currently has four songs available on iTunes: “Untitled,” “Lazy Eyes,” “Mooky Blaylock,” and “Carolina.”

“Out of the songs that I have released so far, I would have to say “Mooky Blaylock” is my favorite,” Bedon said.

He recently released his newest song “Carolina.”

“Even though ‘Carolina’ is my most recent addition to my album in the making, it was the first of all of the songs I have ever produced that I had written. I have had the lyrics for three years but didn’t want to release it until now as part of my strategic plan,” Bedon said.

Bedon said what he is most excited about in his music career right now is the album and stresses how he “hasn’t been in a rush at all” to release it.

“I’ve just been taking my time because I didn’t want to release the album when it wasn’t ready yet,” Bedon said.

The Memphis musician also emphasizes how his album releasing strategy goes back to his view on how he perceives it as a narrative. In addition to his strategy, Bedon describes how social media has helped shape his brand.

“I’m an IMC major, so all of my classes have always stressed the importance of social media and the impact it has on any brand,” he said.

“My brand is myself. I’m a pretty goofy person in general and I don’t mind sharing that with people. I have appreciated the artists I have followed on social media that portray themselves in a genuine way for their fans to see.”

The importance of his fans being able to witness the personality behind the face of the music is most important to him, he said.

“Every time Bedon releases a song it’s as if another part of his personality is being released for the world to see too,” said fan Reade Causey.

In terms of showcasing his personality, Bedon tries to make his music videos as “on brand” as possible. On a more serious note, he works to inspire those who are new to the music industry by giving them words of advice from his own personal experience in his career journey.

“If you have a feeling deep down in your bones that this is something you want to do with your life, then you have to take active steps to make it happen.” Bedon continues by saying that this is a career “that people have a false notion in believing they will just get lucky, which is absolutely not true. You have to understand your ambition if you want to achieve your goal.”

The young artist hopes when his album is released that people will look at it as a true experience, rather than merely a collection of songs.

“I don’t want to shove the album down people’s throats, but instead have them truly listen to it,” he said.

Bedon’s new song “Carolina” is now available for download. His debut album “Morning” will be released Jan. 24, and he will be having an album release party Jan. 31 at The Stone in Oxford with Nordista Freeze and Andrew Newman, aka “Lo Noom.”