University Duo Uses FOCUS to Connect Students Back to Catholic Faith

By Shelley Locke

Hottytoddy.com intern

smlocke@go.olemiss.edu

Sarah Grubb, a graduate of the University of Alabama, is working hard to improve the lives of Catholic students on the University of Mississippi’s campus.

Grubb is part of an organization called FOCUS, which stands for Fellowship of Catholic University Students. She was sent to the University of Mississippi as a missionary to spread the joy of the Church by giving Catholic college students a faith community.

“One of our pillars is to fulfill the Great Commission to equip students to go out and make disciples of all nations,” Grubb said. “It’s my job to help equip students to not only attend Bible studies and build their faith, but to continually practice and become lifelong Catholics.”

Grubb shared that her own faith experience in college was a big part of her growth towards the Church and decision to become a FOCUS missionary.

“During freshman year I pushed the limits probably a little too far, especially my first semester,” Grubb said. “I had to be medically withdrawn from my first semester due to an accident that I had related to drinking.”

She further explained that during her time of hitting rock bottom, she realized she had been saved. Grubb believes she had been saved for a reason, one that was calling her to be closer to God.

“I knew from that moment on that God was calling me to live my life better than I was,” she said.

As she went back to school after her semester off, Grubb began to attend Mass and read scripture. As she got more involved, she decided to also join a Greek girls’ Bible study, which a FOCUS missionary lead.

“I went and found this community of women who wanted to practice their faith and live it out and also be involved in the Greek community,” Grubb said. “We became a support system for one another.”

Nearing the end of her senior year, Grubb was leading her own Bible study, going to daily Mass, praying the Holy Hour, and praying the Rosary every day. After doing all this as well as having gone on a mission trip and to a Catholic conference for students, Grubb was invited into discipleship by one of her FOCUS missionaries and accepted.

She described discipleship as a one-on-one mentorship, where FOCUS missionaries invest into students who then invest into others to ultimately reach more students.

Grubb felt this sense of panic after being asked to handle such a large task. She felt she had her life after college planned out and wasn’t sure she was ready to take the task on, which would possibly lead her to becoming a FOCUS missionary at another campus after graduation.

“I had been praying about it a lot and felt that if Jesus is calling me to be a missionary, I should apply, and I did,” Grubb said. “Sure enough, I got a yes, and I immediately felt this large sense of peace.”

After being assigned to the University of Mississippi, Grubb met her three fellow FOCUS missionaries and got to work bringing college students closer to their faith.

“We’re working to save souls, and our own souls in the process,” one of Grubb’s FOCUS teammates, Shannon Douglas, said.

Grubb explained how she and the other missionaries work to help guide the students closer to God through answering questions, leading Bible studies, planning mission trips, hosting different events for the students, and more.

The missionaries also grow in their own faith by attending daily Mass, participating in weekly Adoration, having team meetings and bonding activities, attending all Catholic Campus Ministry events, and praying the Rosary together once a week.

“This job is unlike anything else I have ever done, it has called me out of myself,” Grubb said. “It has called me to give all that I have in every situation, and sometimes that’s really hard for me to do because I feel like I am still trying to figure everything out.”

Grubb continued by saying that since this job is so different, it can lead to some challenges, but is all worth it. She said that her favorite part of being a FOCUS missionary is the students because being there for them and being able to show them that they can have a strong faith-filled life in college and beyond is important.

Douglas explained that he was drawn in to be a FOCUS missionary because he sees the organization as a response to a need, not just a ministry.

“So many young people are just leaving the Catholic faith,” he said. “FOCUS is attempting to be a response to that.”

Grubb said that being called to give her all in every situation through her job as a FOCUS missionary can be challenging, but it gives her the opportunity to show students that God loves all of them no matter what.

She went on to talk about how one day, one of her students who leads a Bible study, came to her house very distraught and down on herself, doubting what she was doing in this leadership position.

“I told her that I am here because I love you and I desire to see you get to heaven,” Grubb said. “When she left my house, I knew that is the reason I am here.”