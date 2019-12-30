Lafayette County Supervisors, Circuit Court Clerk Sworn Into Office Monday

By Alyssa Schnugg

Three Lafayette County supervisors were sworn into office Monday, along with former supervisor and now Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby.

District 3 Supervisor David Rikard, District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty and District 5 Supervisor Mike Roberts were all individually sworn into office by Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth.

“This is democracy,” Howorth said before reading the oaths. “They will all make a difference in individuals’ lives over the next four years while they do their job.”

Busby served as District 2 supervisor for eight years before deciding to run for Circuit Court Clerk. Larry Gillespie won the election to replace Busby and will be sworn in on Tuesday, along with county constables and Justice Court judges, at the Lafayette County Business Complex on F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway.

After taking their Oaths of Office, each supervisor and Busby stood before those attending the ceremony and thanked them for their support. Each spoke highly of their time serving the county and the bonds made while serving as supervisors.

Busby also asked the audience to recognize Barette Mosley who is retiring as Circuit Court Clerk. She has worked in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for more than 30 years.

Sheriff Joey East and Supervisor District 1 Brent Larson were sworn in on Friday.