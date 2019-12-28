Ole Miss Closes-Out Successful Decade Against Tennessee Tech

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team closes out the 2019 calendar year as they play host to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sunday inside the Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (8-3) is coming off of an 83-76 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in Jackson (Dec 21). Junior Khadim Sy had a career-high 20 points in the contest.

This season, coach Kermit Davis’ squad is lead by veterans Breein Tyree (17.8 ppg), Blake Hinson (13 ppg), KJ Buffen (10 ppg) and Devontae Shuler ( 9.9 ppg) have accounted for 63.9 percent of the team’s scoring this season.

The Rebels are holding the opposition to only 58.0 ppg and a 25.0 three-point field goal shooting percentage in The Pavilion.

This decade, the Rebels hold a record of 203-135 (.601), the most wins in a decade in Ole Miss Basketball history. The decade featured three NCAA Tournament berths and four NIT appearances.

Tennessee Tech (3-9) rolls into Oxford riding a three-game losing streak. The Golden Eagles fell to Western Carolina 89-76 before the break (Dec. 21). As a team, Tennessee Tech does not commit many fouls. Their 14.3 fouls per game are the fewest in the OVC and ranked 20th nationally. Sophomore Jr. Clay leads the team in scoring as the only Golden Eagle averaging double figures (10.2 ppg). He also leads the team in steals (1.5 per game) and ranks second in assists (3.3 per game).

Sunday’s matchup will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss holds a 6-1 record over Tennessee Tech. The Rebels have won the last five matchups.

Fans can listen to all the action on the Ole Miss Radio Network or watch the game on SEC Network +. Follow HottyToddy Sports on Twitter for live game updates.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).