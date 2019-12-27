Three Arrested For Drive-By Shooting in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Three men were arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Anderson Road.

According to reports, on Christmas Day at about 6:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 1711 Anderson Road for a report of gunshots. On arrival, officers spoke to a man who said a car drove by and shot at his car multiple times. The victim was able to provide a description of the vehicle, which officers located later that night.

On Thursday, investigators and agents with the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Links Apartment complex. Firearms and ammunition were found inside the apartment.

The Mississippi State Crime Lab matched the spent ammunition at the original scene with the guns found in the apartment.

Officers arrested three men inside the apartment who were identified as Jarius Stokes, 19, Ja’Riant Stokes, 21, and Martikus Lewis, 21, all of Oxford.

They were charged with drive-by shooting and all three were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.