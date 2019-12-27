Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Closes Out Non-Con Against Alabama State

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to the Pavilion on Saturday as they host the Alabama State Lady Hornets. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (6-6) is coming off of a 53-42 tough loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns last time out. The Rebels come into this last non-conference action of the season.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad averages 61.8 points per game and allows on average 60.9 ppg. This season, the Rebels are led by Deja Cage with 12.4 points per night. Her teammate Valerie Nesbit is right behind her with 11.5 every time she steps on the court.

Alabama State (3-7) rolls into Oxford after falling to North Alabama 81-60 last time out. The Lady Hornets were led by Ayana Emmanuel (14 points) and Armani Smith (13 points).

Alabama State’s offense is shooting .339 as a team and giving up .456 on the season. The Lady Hornets all their opponents to shoot .401 from behind the arc. As a team, they rank 13th in the NCAA in offensive rebounds (16.5) per game.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Fans can listen to the call on Ole Miss Radio.

