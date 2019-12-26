MHP Investigates Three Fatal Wrecks in Mississippi

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to three fatal wrecks on Mississippi highways during the Christmas holiday.

MHP concluded its 2019 Christmas holiday travel period which began Monday, Dec. 23, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Wednesday, Dec. 25 at midnight.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County during the three-day period; however, the Oxford Police Department responded to one fatal wreck inside the city limits on Monday.

MHP issued 2544 citations, made 39 DUI arrests, responded to 116 vehicle crashes which included 27 injuries and three fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates. The MHP safety initiative “Home For The Holidays” will continue through the end of the year in order to promote traffic safety.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, troopers made nine arrests for DUI and responded to 14 wrecks.

Details of fatal wrecks:

On Monday at approximately 12:56 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS27 in Hinds County. A 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by John A. Lumbley, 24, of Vicksburg was traveling northbound on MS27. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned and collided with tree. Lumbley received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:25 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS178 in Lee County. A 2013 Chrysler passenger vehicle driven by Linda C. McMinn, 78, of Mooreville was traveling eastbound on MS178. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. McMinn received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Wednesday at approximately 8:37 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on US51 in Copiah County. A Mercedes Benz passenger vehicle driven by Erik G. Miller, 30, of Crystal Springs was traveling northbound on US51. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Erik G. Miller received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

