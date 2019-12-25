Oxford Native, ESPN Reporter Dies at 34

Adam Brown

ESPN reporter and Oxford native Edward Aschoff lost his battle with pneumonia on Christmas Eve. It was his 34th birthday.

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as an ESPN.com SEC blogger. He attended the University of Florida from 2004-08 and received a B.S. in journalism. Prior to his stint at ESPN, he served as a beat reporter for UF football, basketball and baseball from 2007-2011 for the Gainesville Sun / GatorSports.com.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee Katy.”

Aschoff covered all 14 schools in the conference during his tenure. In 2017, he took on a more expanded role with ESPN that including television.

At the end of this season, he got to cover one of his bucket list games – Ohio State vs Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27.

Cross this one off the bucket list pic.twitter.com/4Q9BZN0s0j — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) November 30, 2019

He leaves behind a fiancee, Katy Berteau.

