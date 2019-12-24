District 4 Supervisor Credits Hard Work to Political Success

By Bradley Dyke

Hottytoddy.com intern

Almost no one knows Lafayette County better than District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty. As a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Mississippi, he has been in the area for most of his life. McLarty owns his own construction company and is the overseer of Oxford water systems.

“I really liked growing up here in Lafayette. I’ve known the same people and families for many years and it’s nice to still have those connections. I do like to travel, but I grew up here. There’s really no place like home,” McLarty said.

Recently, the community re-elected McLarty for the third time as District 4 supervisor. All of his duties keep him very busy throughout the year.

“I’ve been overseeing the water and supervising for 22 years. I also own a construction company and have been District 4 supervisor for eight years now. Juggling all these duties and maintaining relationships with the community is sometimes a difficult task,” he said.

Hard work and responsibility have been familiar to McLarty during his life. He’s had many different jobs and responsibilities from the time he could work at an early age.

“I started working since I was 12 and learned how to work from my grandfather and great uncle. I was busy picking cotton and doing other hard work since I can remember,” he said.

This hard work has been the true foundation to McLarty’s success. His work ethic has inspired qualities that evolved into helping the Oxford community become the best it can.

“I have a strong work ethic and desire for my family and everybody in the area. My father was in politics and around the political spectrum for 40 years. I got to see these individuals from a first-hand view which helps me today,” he said.

McLarty prides himself on placing the community first, especially in a political sense. As District 4 supervisor, he listens to his community and makes decisions based on those observations.

“I work on trying to put taxes at an acceptable and relatively low level. I also try to put the county as forward as possible,” he said.

However, for McLarty, there’s more to being in the Oxford community than just improving numbers. Sometimes it’s more about the personal connections and relationships that can stand firm in a tight-knit town such as Oxford.

“I want to be remembered as a good guy, an individual who tried to make a difference in this community and that I did something in my tenure. I want to be known as someone who made quality of life better,” McLarty said.

University of Mississippi senior and son of Chad, Lee McLarty, has had a front-row seat to his father’s career and understands the sacrifices he made over the years.

“I’ve learned a lot about service to others and how important community involvement is from my father’s example over the years. I don’t know anyone who puts in the time and effort as he does. I think it shows from top to bottom in the county,” Lee said.

While Chad has a busy schedule, in his off time he also enjoys attending Ole Miss sports events, travel and fishing.