OPD Responds to Early Morning Fatal Wreck on South Lamar

An Ashland man died in an early morning vehicle crash in Oxford this morning.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Benjamin Ferguson, 42, of Ashland was traveling on South Lamar Boulevard near the intersection of Johnson Avenue when his vehicle traveled across traffic and struck a tree head-on.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Ferguson trapped inside the vehicle. The Oxford Fire Department arrived and extricated Ferguson; however, despite life-saving measures by medical personnel, he died from his injuries at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi shortly after arrival.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.