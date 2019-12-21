High Scoring Saves Rebels’ Defense in Jackson

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss heads into the holiday break after an 83-76 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Junior Khadim Sy posted a career-high performance in Jackson.

“It’’s a really good win,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “Give Southeastern credit.”

Sy led the way in scoring with 20 points on the afternoon for the Rebels.

“(Khadim) caught balls and finished them around the rim tonight,” Davis said.

Ole Miss (8-3) had a total of four players score in double figures: Breein Tyree (14), Blake Hinson (13) and Devontae Shuler (11) to go along with a 51.7 percent shooting from the field.

The Rebels defense allowed the Lions to shoot 58 percent in the contest.

“(The Lions) made some tough shots and got confidence,” Davis said. “Southeastern played better than we did today and glad to get out of here with a win.”

“Our defense game was kind of poor,” Sy said. “So we just had to outscore them to win the game.”

Southeastern Louisiana (3-8) was led by Tyron Brewer with 30 points.

“Tyron has had a great year,” Davis said. “He kicked our tail all day. We could have nobody to guard him. Then he started making threes.”

Ole Miss beat the Lions 36-24 on the glass on the night and added 19 assists to the stats sheet.

Ole Miss returns to the floor on Dec. 29 when they host Tennessee Tech in the Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

