Teen Charged With Alleged Sexual Battery

An 18-year-old male was arrested Tuesday by the Oxford Police Department for sexual battery.

According to reports, on Dec. 2, officers took a report from the alleged victim who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Thomas.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Shauntarius Thomas, 18, of Oxford.

Thomas turned himself in to OPD on Tuesday. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was given a $6,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Hottytoddy.com staff report