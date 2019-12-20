OPD Arrests Several in Unrelated Crimes of Theft

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department has arrested eight people over the last week for theft-related crimes that range from felony shoplifting to armed robbery.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to Oxford Square Townhomes after two people reported being robbed at gunpoint. With help from the University of Police Department, OPD officers were able to located Brandeis Pettis, 18, of Oxford and Kylon Gillom, 18, of Abbeville leaving the area. Both were arrested and charged with armed robbery. They are being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on $15,000 bonds.

On Oct. 26, officers took a report from a small business owner who stated during the evening of Oct. 25, 2019, four of his employees demanded more money from him than he wanted to pay for their work. The victim stated the two of the employees pushed him to the ground and all four hit and kicked him. One of the employees pulled a gun and forced him to pay them the money they were owed via Cash App.

The victim identified his attackers as Laterrion Burdette, 21 of Batesville, Justin Newson, 32 of Horn Lake and Tony Cooper, 22 of Horn Lake. Arrest warrants for armed robbery were issued at that time. All three suspects were arrested between Dec. 13-16 with the help of the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

They were transported back to the Lafayette County Detention Center and each given a bond of $25,000. This case is on-going and another arrest is expected.

On Dec. 10, OPD arrested Samaki Buford, 22 of Oxford, for credit card fraud. On Nov. 29, OPD took a report from a woman about her credit card being used by a former employee. The victim named Buford as the suspect and showed several unauthorized transactions that Buford allegedly conducted. The victim signed charges on Buford and he turned himself in on Dec.10. Buford was given a bond of $1,500.

Also on Dec. 10, OPD arrested Daisha Hudson, 27 of Oxford, for felony false pretenses. According to reports, on Nov. 27, OPD took a report from Walmart where Hudson had allegedly bought a computer but turned around and put an old computer in the box and got a refund. Hudson was taken before a Justice Court Judge and given a bond of $1,500.

On Dec. 18, OPD received three separate reports of a residential burglary. Through an investigation, a person of interest was identified. That evening, Anna Claire Williams, 23 of Meridian, turned herself in to the Oxford Police Department. She cooperated with investigators to retrieve the stolen items. She was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.