OPD Arrests Second Suspect in Monday’s Home Invasion Robbery

The Oxford Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred on Monday.

According to OPD, at about 8:38 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence on Chickasaw Road for a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where multiple people were injured. One of the victims had a critical gunshot wound to the chest area.

The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and is currently listed in stable condition, according to OPD.

Jalen Foote, 20, of Hazel Crest, Illinois was taken into custody but had to be transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi due to moderate injuries sustained from the victims fighting back. Another victim was located and had to be transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple gunshots had been discharged inside of the residence. The victims said that three or four individuals came into the house and began demanding money. A fight ensued shortly after which lead to the injuries and shooting. The other suspects were able to escape and fled in a smaller SUV towards Highway 30.

On Tuesday, investigators received information from the New Albany Police Department that Joshua Woods, 21 of New Albany, was possibly one of the other suspects involved in the home invasion. Investigators were able to tie Woods to the shooting and he was arrested the following day by New Albany police.

Woods and Jalen Foote were taken before a Justice Court Judge and each given a bond of $250,000.

This is an active investigation and OPD expects more arrests. Anyone who has information about the incident or anyone that might be involved is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

Hottytoddy.com staff report