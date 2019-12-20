Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hosts Louisiana in the Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to action this evening as they play host to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside the Pavilion. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (6-5) is coming off of a 69-66 overtime victory over Georgia Southern on Monday. The Rebels were led by junior Valerie Nesbit with 16 points and six assists.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team went on a 6:47 scoring drought in the third quarter of action, but the Rebels defense buckled down to keep Georgia Southern at bay before a wild fourth quarter.

“I thought that we responded in the right way,” McPhee-McCuin said. “There was never a moment for me where I felt like we wouldn’t win this game. It was just a peace that I felt as we competed for 45 minutes.”

Ole Miss is shooting at .424 from the floor and holding teams to a .385 mark.

Louisiana (6-3) rolls into town after falling to Mississippi State 64-48. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense held the Bulldogs to No. 3 nationally in scoring offense from 86.8 ppg to just 64.

Louisiana was led on the floor by Kimberly Burton’s 10 points against Mississippi State.

This season, coach Garry Brodhead’s squad has two players averaging double figures – Brandi Williams with 14.8 ppg and Ty’Reona Doucet with 12.0 ppg. The offense is shooting .397 from the floor and.374 from downtown. Louisiana is allowing .383 from the floor to their opponents and holding them to just .290 from beyond the arc.

Tonight’s game will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs. Ole Miss leads the series 4-1 over Louisiana. Last season, the Rebels defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns 79-57 in Oxford.

