Nettleton Man Charged with Enticement by Oxford Police

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Nettleton man for the enticement of a minor for sexual purposes.

Few details were released Friday about the crime; however, OPD stated in a press release that Brandon Jones, 29, of Nettleton was arrested Thursday after investigators “learned of Jones.”

Jones was arrested without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was given a $50,000 bond.

“Due to the nature of the case, we will not be releasing any further information,” OPD stated in the press release.