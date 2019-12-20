MHP to Kick Off 2019 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will soon kick off the 2019 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period with the annual safety awareness initiative titled, “Home for the Holidays.”

The initiative will run through the end of the year and is designed to ensure safe travel for motorists while also reminding them of their responsibilities during the busy holiday season.

The MHP 2019 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period begins Monday, Dec. 23 at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Wednesday, Dec. 25 at midnight. All available troopers will be utilized on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues.

Safety checkpoints will also be conducted throughout the period in order to enforce child restraint and seat belt laws, while also removing impaired drivers. MHP investigated 203 crashes with two fatalities during the 2018 Christmas enforcement period.

“If alcohol is included in celebrations, we urge motorists to designate a sober driver or have other means of safe transportation,” said Johnny Poulus, director of the MHP Public Affairs Division.

The 2019 MHP Thanksgiving period was deadly in Mississippi with 10 fatalities.

“Safe driving should be a major part of everyone’s holiday plans and making it home for the holidays should be everyone’s goal,” Poulus said.

