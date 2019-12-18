Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held Saturday at Gardens of Memories Oxford

Wreaths Across America
1 of 14
Photos provided by Red Window Communications
The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was held in Oxford on Dec. 14 at Garden of Memories Oxford, joining more than 1,500 other memorial sites across the county.
It was the first year Oxford hosted the event.
Girls Scouts from Heart of the South and the Yocona Area Council helped place wreaths on the graves of about 40 veterans buried at Gardens of Memories Oxford. The Girl Scouts then performed a flag-retiring ceremony at the close of the event. The wreaths will remain on the graves until January.
Staff report