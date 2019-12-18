Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held Saturday at Gardens of Memories Oxford

Girl Scout Aniya Bibbs places a wreath on the grave of a military veteran during Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories Oxford cemetery in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Girl Scouts Ava Leejoiner, left, and Madalyn Kay Sullivan lead scouts as they walk to place wreaths.
Girl Scout Aniya Bibbs places a wreath on the grave of a military veteran.
Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories Oxford cemetery in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday.
Wreaths Across America is an effort to place a wreath on the graves of U.S. military veterans throughout the country.
Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories Oxford cemetery in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday.
Girls Scouts performed a flag-retiring ceremony at the event.
Girl Scouts performing a flag-retiring ceremony.
Girl Scouts performing a flag-retiring ceremony.
Girl Scouts performing a flag-retiring ceremony.
Girl Scouts performing a flag-retiring ceremony.
Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories Oxford cemetery in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories Oxford cemetery in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories Oxford cemetery in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Photos provided by Red Window Communications

The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was held in Oxford on Dec. 14 at Garden of Memories Oxford, joining more than 1,500 other memorial sites across the county.

It was the first year Oxford hosted the event.

Girls Scouts from Heart of the South and the Yocona Area Council helped place wreaths on the graves of about 40 veterans buried at Gardens of Memories Oxford. The Girl Scouts then performed a flag-retiring ceremony at the close of the event. The wreaths will remain on the graves until January.

Staff report

