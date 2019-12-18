Students Recognized for Perfect Scores on MAAP

1 of 6

Oxford School District’s Board Meeting was standing-room-only as 48 students, with their parents, awaited certificates for achieving a perfect score on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program in 2018-2019.

One by one, these students were recognized for perfect scores in math or science in third-eighth grades on last spring’s MAAP state tests.

“It is a good problem to have when your boardroom will not hold all of the students with perfect scores,” stated Assistant Superintendent Bradley Roberson.

Annually, Oxford School District reports having hundreds of students who obtain the highest “scale score” available, which allows for a small number of questions to be answered incorrectly. These 48 students were recognized for a perfect “raw score”- they answered every single question correctly in math and/or science.

Third Grade Math

Morgan C. Avery, Cason T. Ball, Samual R. Blackwood, Sam Q. Bradley, James D. Brents, Makenzie R. Clark, Gabriel V. Cook, Ava M. Cross, Rigby T. Devera, Anorah B. Dowling, Ellen C. Downing, Walsh M. Driskell, Whitman R. Gibson, Cash A. Greer, Jerkylin A. Hilliard, Charles V. Homan, Haddie E. Houston, Sena M. Iu, Lopeti S. Kava, Michael G. Lowe, Kenneth C. McNees, Braylen K. Parker, Dev A. Patel, Noah A. Stevens, Jackson D. Stone, Caleb M. Strum, Carson F. Tatum, Bowen N. Vaughn, Elizabeth G. Williamson, Linda Y. Zhang

Fourth Grade Math

Dylan C. Carlisle, Alexa P. Farese, Sanya M. Gandhi, Kenton J. Laporte, Logan C. Meyer

Fifth Grade Math

Anatolii Avdiienko, Molly C. Jones, Jinseo Park, Saishri Rajesh

Sixth Grade Math

Prajwal M. Murthy, Alexandra I. Ritchie

Seventh Grade Math

Hylan G. Allen

Eighth Grade Math

Mina Kang, Aidan T. Sullivan

Eighth Grade Science

William Berry, Robert Colley, Walker Dabbs, Savannah Monteith

Courtesy of Oxford School District