Oxford Charger JJ Pegues Headed to Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Oxford High School senior JJ Pegues announced Wednesday morning that he will take his talents on the football field to Auburn.

Pegues had a lot of offers as a 6’3”, 285 lb. four-star tight end, but the decision came down to just three: Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama.

“For the next three or four years I will be continuing my education and football career at Auburn University,” Pegues said. “After talking to coach Malzahn I knew that I would feel comfortable there.”

The Oxford native landed on his decision to go to the Plains a couple of months ago and not stay home and play football, he said.

“I definitely knew when coach Matt Luke got fired,” Pegues said. “I know at the end of the day my family wants me to exceed not only at football but get my degree.”

Pegues is a part of a Charger 2020 senior class that finished their three-year career with a 31-8 record with two playoff appearances that included the first-ever 6A playoff appearance in school history in 2018. Then in 2019, the class won the Region 1-6A championship, the North Half Championship and 6A State Championship with a 31-21 victory over Oak Grove in Hattiesburg.

Pegues has been a true leader during his time on the gridiron for the Chargers, head coach Chris Cutcliffe said.

“JJ is a leader as a young man,” Cutcliffe said. “He has been through this entire recruiting process and it has not changed him one bit as he has stayed humble, true to who he is as he comes from a great family. I can’t say enough about who he is as a person. That is the legacy he leaves behind even more than the accomplishments on the field. It is who he is off the field and I know that legacy will be felt for years to come.”

During his time playing for Oxford, Pegues totaled 1,620 receiving yards with 14 touchdown catches and carried the ball for 1,086 yards with 24 touchdowns.

“This past season, JJ had over a hundred yards rushing or receiving in each of our four playoff games,” Cutcliffe said. “His junior and senior seasons he was voted as a team captain by his teammates.”

Pegues was named to the Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen in the summer of 2019 as he joined former Chargers DK Metcalf and Jack Abraham. Other accolades include a two-time all 6A selection and 2019 6A overall MVP.

