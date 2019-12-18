Ole Miss Inks 11 Players in Early Signing Period

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ new head coach Lane Kiffin signed 11 new players to join the Rebels for the 2020 season in the early signing period on Wednesday.

“We signed some good players today that we are excited about, and we have only been here a week,” Kiffin said. “Just like our staff we are going to work fast but we are also going to work smart.”

The Rebels are still speaking to a number of players they hope will sign in February.

“A number of kids say that want to come that we want to build relationships with, so they are going to wait until February,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss got quarterback Kade Renfro to come to play for the red and blue out of Desdemona, Texas.

“Kade is a really good player and has a really big upside,” Kiffin said. “He has a really big upside and someone who has not played a ton of football. Still maturing from a growing standpoint, very competitive, with a really good touch on the ball.”

Joining Renfro will be Eli Aker (OL), Derek Bermudez (DB), Todias Braun (OL), Jakivan Brown (LB), Kentrel Bullock (RB), Daylen Gill (LB), Cedric Johnson (LB), Austin Keys (LB), DeSanto Rollins (DL) and DeMarcus Thomas (TE/WR).

“Todias is someone who two coaches on our staff knew from before while at FSU and UCF,” Kiffin said. “I had never talked to him or met him, and he had a great weekend here. I learned if you get the kids (on-campus) they really enjoy it and you end up getting a lot of them. A lot of credit to the staff here that was in place, the coaching staff around the building. They knew a lot more than we did for us new guys. Those guys really carried us through.”

“From the guys that did sign today it’s a little bit defensive-heavy,” Kiffin said. “We will always try to sign the best players regardless of the position.”

In January, when recruiting starts back up, Kiffin looks to have a full staff in place.

“We still have a ways to go as we need to figure out the defensive coordinator and once you figure out that, you can figure out the rest,” Kiffin said.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).