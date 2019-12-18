New Sales and Marketing Manager to Focus on Mid-Week Visits to Oxford

Selling Oxford and getting more heads in beds during the week will be the focus of the newly hired sales and marketing manager Nadia Thornton.

Thornton will begin in her new role with Visit Oxford on Jan. 21, 2020.

Thornton comes to Visit Oxford from The Inn at Ole Miss where she serves as Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs/ Assistant Hotel General Manager.

“We are delighted to bring Nadia’s welcoming personality and hospitality sales knowledge to the Visit Oxford team,” said Executive Director Kinney Ferris. “ We believe her sales experience will provide her with the tools needed to attract the right visitors at the right time to Oxford.”

The Sales and Marketing Manager position replaces the Deputy Director position to focus on mid-week visitation to Oxford through association meetings, conferences and leisure group travel.

Thornton will work with an outcome-driven approach to come alongside lodging partners to best support their efforts. Thornton has been with the Inn at Ole Miss since 2008 holding the titles Hotel & Conference Sales Manager as well as her current title Assistant Director Alumni Affairs/ Assistant Hotel General Manager. Thornton has a vast knowledge of the hospitality industry as well as many years of marketing experience.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Visit Oxford and look forward to promoting the best small town in America,” Thorton said. “Over the past 11 years, I have worked with the Visit Oxford staff and I look forward to helping bring more visitors to Oxford during our slower times and early week. I am a veteran of the hospitality industry and will bring my knowledge of the Oxford hotel market, as well as the relationships I have built and fostered over the years.”

Visit Oxford is the marketing arm for the city of Oxford whose role is to promote Oxford for the economic benefit of the community.

“As we start this new chapter at Visit Oxford, we are thankful for the support from the Oxford Tourism Council and the city of Oxford. We look forward to working together with our partners and thinking outside the box to bring even more economic impact to Oxford,” Ferris said.

Courtesy of Visit Oxford