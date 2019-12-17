Oxford Daycare Cited by MSDH After Caregiver Found Sleeping

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An Oxford daycare has been cited by the Mississippi State Department of Health after a caregiver was found sleeping in the classroom.

On Dec. 2, MSDH conducted an inspection of ABC Learning Center. According to the findings, the licensing official discovered a caregiver asleep during nap time with six 1-year-old children in the room.

The daycare must pay a fine of $300.

Owner Teresa Reeves said the caregiver has been reprimanded and the daycare has installed security cameras to keep an eye on classrooms and the caregivers to make sure they are abiding by the state’s Regulations Governing Licensure of Child Care Facilities.

“We have addressed the situation,” Reeves said. “Things happen that are sometimes out of our control and we take care of them when situations arise. What’s been done we can’t undo, but we’re doing our best to move forward.”

ABC Learning Center has been operating for 13 years in Oxford. The facility is owned by the Oasis Church and Reeves said the daycare will be moving into a wing at the church next year, which will provide more space and with additional teachers in each classroom.

In September, a complaint was made alleging a child’s leg was injured when a caregiver sat on the child who was kicking because he didn’t want to take a nap.

The complaint is not noted on the MSDH website; however, Reeves said the caregiver was fired after the incident.

“Our main goal is to make sure the children are loved and nurtured and cared for just as a parent would care for them,” Reeves said. “We’ve had a few bumps in the last year, but overall, the 13 years have been wonderful.”