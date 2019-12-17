LOU Crime & Emergency Reports from Dec. 16, 2019

The following reports were made Dec. 16, 2019, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department made two arrests for public drunk, issued three tickets, investigated five wrecks and the following reports.

4 alarms

1 animal complaint

1 burglary

2 careless driving complaints

1 civil matter

1 disturbing the peace complaint

1 domestic disturbance

1 domestic violence with simple assault

1 improper walking

1 joyriding

1 lost property

1 malicious mischief

1 noise violation

1 petty theft

1 simple assault

5 suspicious activities

1 suspicious vehicle

4 welfare checks

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Departmentmade one arrest for disorderly conduct and family disturbance, investigated three wrecks and the following reports:

1 simple assault

2 agency assists

2 alarms

1 civil matter

2 disturbances

3 follow-ups

2 informational reports

1 juvenile complaint

1 reckless driving

6 road obstructions

4 service calls

1 suspicious activity

1 suspicious vehicle

3 transports

3 welfare concerns

University Police Department made no arrests, investigated one wreck and the following reports:

1 suspicious vehicle

1 harassing phone calls

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

7:51 a.m. – Johnson Commons – sanding sheetrock activated a smoke detector

9:43 a.m. – Walmart – medical call – monitored vitals until EMS arrived

9:44 a.m. – South Oxford Center – worker in the basement activated a smoke detector

1:10 p.m. – Rockette’s – medical call – monitored vitals until EMS arrived

3:09 p.m. – Lafayette Place Bldg. 5000 – smoke detector activation due to water in the detector

8:05 p.m. – Sam-Gerard Hall – fire alarm malfunction on the Sam side of the building

8:45 p.m. – 11 Chickasaw Drive – medical call – provided 1st aid until EMS arrived

Hottytoddy.com staff report