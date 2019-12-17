Home Invasion Robbery Ends With Several Injured, 1 Arrest

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that resulted in several people being injured, including a gunshot wound, and one thus far, one arrest.

According to OPD, at about 8:38 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence on Chickasaw Road for a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where multiple people were injured. One of the victims had a critical gunshot wound to the chest area.

First aid was administered immediately while EMS was en route. The victim was subsequently transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Victims began pointing to one of the subjects, who was still on scene, as one of the shooters.

Jalen Foote, 20, of Hazel Crest, Illinois was taken into custody but had to be transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi due to moderate injuries sustained from the victims fighting back. Another victim was located and had to be transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators arrived and began processing the scene. They discovered that multiple gunshots had been discharged inside of the residence. The victims said that three or four individuals came into the house and began demanding money. A fight ensued shortly after which lead to the injuries and shooting. The other suspects were able to escape and fled in a smaller SUV towards Highway 30.

Foote is at the Lafayette County Detention Center and is being charged with aggravated assault and home invasion. He is currently awaiting his initial appearance with a Justice Court Judge.

The gunshot victim was still listed in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to OPD.

This is an active investigation and OPD expects more arrests. Anyone who has information about the incident or anyone that might be involved are asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

Hottytoddy.com staff report